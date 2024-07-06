Two new pickleball courts set to open in Pittsburgh area this week
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) - For all of you pickleball enthusiasts in Westmoreland County, you're going to have a new spot to play starting on Saturday.
Pickleball Harbor is set to open in Murrysville and the state-of-the-art facility on Mellon Road will feature six indoor courts, automatic line-calling, a pro shot, and training and coaching from professionals.
A grand opening will be held on Sunday morning starting at 11 a.m. and as part of it, there will be $1,500 worth of pickleball gear up for grabs!
Meanwhile, the owners of the Pickleball Warehouse in Homewood told KDKA they'll be hosting a soft opening on Monday and then a grand opening on the 20th.
That's located on Hamilton Avenue.
The Pickleball Warehouse will have full-sized courts, two "skinny" courts, a gear shop, a coffee bar, and a lounge.