Two motorcycle groups surprise children at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital with Easter toys

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a special Saturday afternoon in Oakland after dozens of stuffed Easter bunny toys were dropped off for patients at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.

Those who donated the toys made quite the entrance.

Dozens of motorcyclists arrived in front of the hospital wearing Easter bunny ears with big smiles on their faces.

Organizers said they started doing this last year after two motorcycle groups, The Protectors of the Phoenix and The Steel City Vulcan Riders reached out with the idea.

They said their goal is all about engagement with the community and a desire to address the stigma related to behavioral and mental health disorders.

"This is a mechanism for the larger, broader community to engage with us, to recognize that people with mental health concerns are just as in need of caring and a warm gesture as anyone else," said Deborah Brodine from UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.

The motorcyclists involved said they've been planning the run for years and plan to continue doing it year after year, rain or shine, so the kids know they're there for them.