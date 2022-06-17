Watch CBS News
Two more Pittsburgh Starbucks locations vote to unionize

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Employees at two more Starbucks locations in Pittsburgh have voted to unionize.

This makes six locations in the Pittsburgh area that have voted to do so.

The two new locations are Penn Center East and Eastside.

Now, more than 150 Starbucks stores across the United States have unionized in the last six months.

There are also still pending union elections at about 100 more locations.

