Two men stabbed in Arlington Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are in the hospital following a stabbing in Pittsburgh's Arlington Heights neighborhood.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue and Cordell Place for reports of two people who had been stabbed just before 10 p.m.

Once they arrived, they found two men had been in an altercation, but neither would give officers much information.

Both were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

