Watch CBS News
Local News

Two men stabbed in Arlington Heights

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two people stabbed in Arlington Heights
Two people stabbed in Arlington Heights 01:11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are in the hospital following a stabbing in Pittsburgh's Arlington Heights neighborhood.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue and Cordell Place for reports of two people who had been stabbed just before 10 p.m.

Once they arrived, they found two men had been in an altercation, but neither would give officers much information.

Both were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Bryant Reed
Bryant Reed - KDKA

Bryant Reed joined the KDKA news team as a reporter in January 2021. Bryant covers all sorts of news stories including breaking news, human interest and crime, to enterprise stories you might not hear about every day.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 4:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.