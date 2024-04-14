Two men shot, one of them killed at West Elizabeth bar

Two men shot, one killed outside of West Elizabeth bar

WEST ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting at a bar in West Elizabeth Borough.

According to Allegheny County Police, their homicide unit was notified of a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night at Beer Belly's Bar on 5th Street.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found two men had been shot.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

He was identified as 36-year-old Edward Gibson.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and said they are looking for two suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

