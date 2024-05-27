Two men shot in McKeesport, Allegheny County Police investigating

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating after two men were shot in McKeesport on Sunday evening.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened along Marshall Drive just after 7:00 p.m.

Two men were injured in a shooting along Marshall Drive in McKeesport. Allegheny County Police are investigating. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

Both men were taken to the hospital and were last listed in stable condition.

It's unclear what led up the shooting and detectives with the department's Homicide Unit are leading the investigation in connection with the incident.

Police did not say whether any suspects were taken into custody or if any charges are being filed in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.