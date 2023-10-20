Two men recovering after shooting in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after a late-night shooting in New Castle on Thursday night.

According to the Neshannock Township Police, they were called to UPMC Jameson just after 11:30 p.m. as two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The two men told police they were riding in a car when a white SUV pulled up next to them and began to shoot their vehicle.

They added that they did not know the shooter, or shooters, or why they would be firing at their car, saying it was totally unprovoked.

It was unknown whether they were on Maitland Lane, Oakwood Way, Kings Chapel, or Chapin Road when the bullets began to fly.

The two men have non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated at the hospital.

Neshannock Township Police said more information on the shooting will be released as the investigation continues.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details