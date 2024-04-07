Two men in stable condition after overnight double shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Two men shot in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Carrick.

According to police, the shooting happened off of Brownsville Road and Theilman Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg on the sidewalk. He was awake and able to speak with police before he was taken to the hospital.

Not much later, police also found a second man on Thielman Avenue who had been shot multiple times in the legs.

He also was alert and able to speak with police.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspects have been named and Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

