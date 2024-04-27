Two men found shot inside McKees Rocks apartment complex, county police investigating

Two people shot in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - One person is in critical condition and another is stable after an early morning shooting in McKees Rocks.

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, McKees Rocks Police were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the Hays Manor apartment complex on Bell Avenue.

They requested the help of the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit.

Once on the scene, they found two men shot inside an apartment.

Both were taken to the hospital one was in critical condition and another was in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police are investigating the shooting.

They're asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

This is a developing story - stay with KDKA.com for the latest details.