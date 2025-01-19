Two men dead after a vehicle crash in Bellevue

BELLEVUE (KDKA) - Two men were found dead Sunday after a crash at the intersection of Ohio River Blvd. and Kendall Ave.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Allegheny County Police were notified of a two vehicle crash. According to Allegheny County Police, both drivers were found dead at the scene.

On Route 65, the areas between Riverview Ave. and the McKees Rocks Bridge were closed early Sunday morning, according to the Bellevue Borough Police Department.

One driver was identified as 21-year-old Israel Joseph Sustaya from Bellevue. Two additional victims were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

Detectives have initiated the investigation and are asking anyone with information to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.