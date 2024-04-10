Watch CBS News
Two men charged in Sewickley home invasion and robbery

By Mike Darnay

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two men were arrested and are facing numerous charges in connection with a home invasion and robbery that took place in Sewickley. 

Allegheny County Police say that they were called on Monday by Sewickley Police after a 60-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a home along Little Street.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives began investigating and learned that two armed men went into the home on Sunday night and started assaulting the older man. 

Police say that the men restrained the man and tortured him in various ways before robbing him.

The suspects were later identified by police as 30-year-old Dylan Morris of Sewickley and 33-year-old Noah Sadowski of Sewickley.

Both men were arrested on Tuesday and are facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping and robbery. 

Both Morris and Sadowski were taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

