Two men arrested after carjacking ends in crash in Penn Hills

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) - Two men are in custody after a carjacking that ended in a crash in Penn Hills.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 2 a.m. police were called to the scene at Kedron Street and Sterrett Street.

Police then spoke to an Uber driver who said he picked up two men for a ride and once they reached their destination, the two men forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

The driver was not harmed during that incident.

Police then tracked the vehicle to Penn Hills where the car went onto a high curb and crashed into a light pole.

The two men attempted to flee but were quickly taken into custody.

A police K9 also found a discarded weapon near the scene but it turned out to be a bb gun.

The suspects are now facing multiple charges.