Two hospitalized after crash in Indiana County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two people hurt in Indiana County crash
Two people hurt in Indiana County crash 00:23

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) - Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident on Route 219 in Indiana County. 

The accident took place near Cherry Tree at the intersection of Route 580. 

According to state police, one of the drivers pulled out in front of an oncoming car and the two collided. 

Both passengers of the oncoming car were taken to the hospital to be treated but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. 

First published on July 2, 2023 / 7:52 AM

