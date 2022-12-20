Watch CBS News
Two Home Depot employees accusing of filing fraudulent work orders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two employees from the Home Depot in Cranberry Township are accused of conspiring to make more than $210,000 in fraudulent work orders.

Chaz McAnallen and Jeremy Nixon are each charged with four felonies, including theft and conspiracy.

The Butler Eagle reports that Cranberry Township Police claim the two fabricated 214 work orders while McAnallen was a branch installation manager and Nixon was a contract window installer.

