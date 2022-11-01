Watch CBS News
Local News

Two gunshot victims show up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters and hospital

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people are recovering after having been shot and showing up at a Pittsburgh EMS facility and a Pittsburgh hospital.

Police say the first victim was dropped off at a Pittsburgh EMS headquarters along Filbert Street in Shadyside. Medics took the man to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the shooting happened in McKeesport and McKeesport Police are handling the investigation.

A short time later, according to police, another man showed up at a Pittsburgh hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. 

img-4270-720.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police are unclear as to where the shooting occurred, but say it's not believed to have taken place in the city.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to police.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 5:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.