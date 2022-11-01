Two gunshot victims show up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters and hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people are recovering after having been shot and showing up at a Pittsburgh EMS facility and a Pittsburgh hospital.

Police say the first victim was dropped off at a Pittsburgh EMS headquarters along Filbert Street in Shadyside. Medics took the man to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the shooting happened in McKeesport and McKeesport Police are handling the investigation.

A short time later, according to police, another man showed up at a Pittsburgh hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police are unclear as to where the shooting occurred, but say it's not believed to have taken place in the city.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to police.