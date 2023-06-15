Two guns seized by TSA at Pittsburgh International Airport in 4-day period

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport have stopped two guns from getting through security checkpoints in just four days.

On Wednesday morning, a man from West Leechburg had a loaded 9mm handgun.

And last week, a man from Atlanta had a revolver and ammunition in a fanny pack.

A TSA spokesperson says 19 guns have been confiscated at the airport so far this year.

