Two garbage trucks collide, sending one into building in Adams Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A garbage truck has crashed into a building in Butler County.

Emergency crews were called out just before 5 a.m. on Friday to the scene along Mars Valencia Road in Adams Township.

According to the fire chief at the scene, two trucks crashed into one another, sending one into the building.

The driver of the truck that crashed into the building was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The Butler County Structural Response Team is on the scene assessing the situation.

The Pennsylvania State Police's accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene for assistance.

Mars Valencia Road is currently closed at the intersection of Downieville Road. The fire department is hoping to be able to open the road to school buses for the morning commute.

