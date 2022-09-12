Two females shot in Spring Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood early on Monday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 6 a.m., police were called to the 130 block of Rhine Place for reports of multiple shots fired.

Once they arrived, they learned that two females had been shot and taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

One was shot in the abdomen and in serious condition while the other was shot in the foot and her condition is considered stable.

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit responded to the scene and is investigating.