Two dead, several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fayette County

WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were killed and seven were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in Fayette County on Sunday morning.

According to Fayette EMS, the crash happened on Route 40 and Hawes Road in Wharton Township.

When first responders arrived at the scene, one person was dead and another person died while being transported to the hospital.

The crash happened near Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details