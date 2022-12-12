Two Altoona residents facing charges over large-scale Walmart thefts

ALTOONA, Pa, (KDKA) - Two Altoona residents are now facing charges in connection with a multi-state Walmart crime spree, CBS affiliate WTAJ reports.

Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield, Pa. on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. Koch, along with John Setser, 21, were both wanted due to their roles in a series of Walmart thefts that spanned multiple states.

Koch was previously arrested for shoplifting and grand larceny and trespassed from Walmart in Keyser, West Virginia, per WTAJ.

Koch allegedly would take the stolen items and resell them in-person and online, according to the criminal complaint. Officials believed this was Koch's main source of income.

As of Dec. 9, Koch had been placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

Setser was awaiting arraignment as of Dec. 9. He's currently wanted by state parole for theft of a motor vehicle, police said.