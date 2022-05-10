Two-alarm fire sends crews to Pleasant Hills high-rise
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Crews rushed to the scene of a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Pleasant Hills on Tuesday morning.
The two-alarm fire broke out before 9 a.m. at Southpointe Towers on Cerasi Drive.
No injuries were reported, and it is unknown at this time what caused the fire.
