Watch CBS News
Local News

Two-alarm fire sends crews to Pleasant Hills high-rise

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Crews rushed to the scene of a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Pleasant Hills on Tuesday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out before 9 a.m. at Southpointe Towers on Cerasi Drive.

southpointe-towers-fire-2.png
Emergency crews and first responders on the scene of a fire at Southpointe Towers in Pleasant Hills. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

 

No injuries were reported, and it is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story. 

First published on May 10, 2022 / 10:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.