Two-alarm fire sends crews to Pleasant Hills high-rise

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Crews rushed to the scene of a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Pleasant Hills on Tuesday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out before 9 a.m. at Southpointe Towers on Cerasi Drive.

Emergency crews and first responders on the scene of a fire at Southpointe Towers in Pleasant Hills. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

No injuries were reported, and it is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

