Two airlines now offering more flights from Pittsburgh to Florida, California

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Travelers looking to head west or south from Pittsburgh are going to have more options. 

United Airlines will add a second daily flight to San Francisco. 

That flight will depart at 7:30.

Meanwhile, Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights to Fort Myers. 

These routes begin in mid-November and will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. 

First published on July 18, 2023 / 12:27 PM

