Two airlines now offering more flights from Pittsburgh to Florida, California

PIT to offer two new flight options

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Travelers looking to head west or south from Pittsburgh are going to have more options.

United Airlines will add a second daily flight to San Francisco.

That flight will depart at 7:30.

Meanwhile, Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights to Fort Myers.

These routes begin in mid-November and will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.