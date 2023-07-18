Two airlines now offering more flights from Pittsburgh to Florida, California
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Travelers looking to head west or south from Pittsburgh are going to have more options.
United Airlines will add a second daily flight to San Francisco.
That flight will depart at 7:30.
Meanwhile, Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights to Fort Myers.
These routes begin in mid-November and will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
