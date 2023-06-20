Tuskegee Airmen member visits display at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This past week's Juneteenth celebrations brought some notable people to the city, including Lt. Col. James H. Harvey, a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, the first all African American fighter group in World War II.

Before heading back home, the American hero stopped by a special display at Pittsburgh International Airport that's dedicated to his old unit.

On any given day, you'll find hundreds of pilots at Pittsburgh International. Tuesday, however, one very famous aviator was the focus of attention.

Lt. Col. James H. Harvey got to look at a special room dedicated to the famous, ferocious and fighting Red Tails.

"This is a very nice display. I've never seen one this complete," Harvey said.

Headed home to New Jersey, this veteran of World War II and Korea was in town as grand marshal of Pittsburgh's Juneteenth parade.

"It was nice to be chosen to be as grand marshal, it was a very nice honor," Harvey said.

Harvey was the first African American to fly combat jet missions in Korea, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross after saving pindowned Americans surrounded by enemy troops. One of his greatest accomplishments was in the 1949 Top Gun competition. The military gave Harvey and his pilots obsolete aircraft. It didn't matter.

"We beat them with our old P-47," Harvey said.

In a few weeks, Harvey will turn 100 years old and while his flying days are over, he is still very much a pilot at heart.

"Oh, I miss flying a lot, I enjoyed it," Harvey said.