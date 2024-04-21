Tuskegee Airman Col. James H. Harvey to serve as grand marshal at 2024 Pittsburgh Juneteenth Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tuskeegee Airman Colonel James H. Harvey will serve as grand marshal of the 2024 Pittsburgh Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 15.

Starting at 11 a.m., the parade will march from Pittsburgh's Freedom Corner through Downtown Pittsburgh to Point State Park.

Col. Harvey, raised in Pennsylvania, is a 100-year-old World War II and Korean War veteran, and one of the few remaining "Red Tail" and Top Gun Tuskegee Airmen.

The parade will feature the 10th Cavalry Regiment of the Buffalo Soldiers, reenactors of the Fifth United States Colored Troop's Company and the Pittsburgh Buffalo Soldiers.

At the end of the parade will be a special military recognition of Col. Harvey for his years of service to the United States.