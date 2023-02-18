Turtle Creek man accused of bringing multiple guns into Federal Building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is accused of bringing three guns into the Federal Building downtown.

Jeremy Isaacs of Turtle Creek allegedly had two loaded guns and more than 50 bullets in a bag.

He was given two citations and when he returned to the building 20 minutes later, security found another loaded gun in his pocket.

The U.S. Marshals were ordered to remove Isaacs' guns from his home as a condition of his release on bail.