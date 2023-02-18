Watch CBS News
Turtle Creek man accused of bringing multiple guns into Federal Building

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is accused of bringing three guns into the Federal Building downtown. 

Jeremy Isaacs of Turtle Creek allegedly had two loaded guns and more than 50 bullets in a bag. 

He was given two citations and when he returned to the building 20 minutes later, security found another loaded gun in his pocket. 

The U.S. Marshals were ordered to remove Isaacs' guns from his home as a condition of his release on bail. 

First published on February 18, 2023 / 11:34 AM

