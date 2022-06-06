Turnpike toll payments now easier for Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It just got easier for Pennsylvanians to pay Turnpike tolls.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is teaming up with the KUBRA cash payment network to allow residents pay tolls and other fees.

This gives people who don't have a bank account the ability to pay their bills or add cash to their E-ZPass accounts.

All you have to do is go to your account on the Turnpike's website, print out a pay slip and take it to one of the stores below to pay your bill in cash:

7-Eleven®

CVS®

Dollar General®

Duane Reade™

Family Dollar®

GoMart, Inc.®

Kum & Go®

Kwik Trip™

Pilot Travel Center®

Royal Farms®

Rutter's®

Sheetz®

Speedway®

Stop & Go®

Stripes®

TravelCenters of America®

Walgreens®

A $1.50 surcharge will be added to each payment.