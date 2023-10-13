Turner's Dairy announces release date to bring their classic iced tea to out-of-towners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the most classic Pittsburgh tastes is that of an ice-cold Turner's Iced Tea.

Now, the company is set to reward its loyal fans near and far with something brand new.

The Penn Hills-based dairy said that all the time they get the question from people if they ship the tea outside of Pittsburgh.

So now, it's bringing the tea to its fans wherever they may be.

The way they're doing it? With a powdered tea mix.

All it takes is a mixture of water and viola - you've got Turner's Iced Tea!

Presales of the powder begin at the end of the month and then it will be regularly available through Turner's online store.

They said it has been a long time coming and Yinzers? They're relentless.

"It's a question I get literally every day if we can ship our products," said Steve Turner. "We're excited to ship this directly to consumers and not our typical retail market since it's primarily for people outside of the region. Now, people in Pittsburgh can obviously buy it and get it shipped to them as well."

The mix will be sold in packets of three and each can make two gallons of tea, meaning each purchase gets you a total of six gallons.

So now, if you're living outside of Pittsburgh you can finally be "Fueled by Turners" wherever you are!