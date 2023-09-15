'Turn Around, Don't Drown' campaign launched in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- September is National Preparedness Month and a time to make sure your family has plans for potential disasters and emergencies.

One of those emergencies is coming across flooded roads when you're driving.

On Thursday, Pittsburgh's Emergency Management Coordinator teamed up with the Chief of EMS and experts with NOAA and the National Weather Service to launch this fall's 'Turn Around, Don't Drown' campaign.

"It only takes six inches of water to wash away a person and 12 inches of water to wash away a vehicle so we're encouraged to see these signs throughout the city of Pittsburgh and our recommendation is always to turn around, don't drown," said Alicia Miller, Hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

Experts say that flooding is the second deadliest weather emergency with only extreme heat killing more people.

60% of people killed in floods were in their vehicle.