Another strong quake hits near Turkey-Syria border, rattling devastated area

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, near its shared border with northern Syria. The quake, centered in Turkey's Hatay province, came two weeks after the same region was devastated by a series of earthquakes and aftershocks that killed more than 46,000 people and reduced towns and city blocks to rubble.

Monday's earthquake was originally reported as a magnitude 6.4 with a depth of 10 kilometers by the United States Geological Survey, which has since revised the measurement to 6.3.

