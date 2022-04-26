Turkey Hill recalls ice cream over undeclared peanut ingredients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Turkey Hill Dairy is pulling certain containers of its ice cream from store shelves over an ingredient labeling mistake.

Containers of the Chocolate Marshmallow premium ice cream might contain undeclared peanuts, putting those with allergies at risk, the FDA said.

There are 385 containers that are part of this recall. They were sold between April 14-19.

The product contains this information:

Name of product : Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream

: Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream Container size : 48 oz

: 48 oz UPC code : 020735420935

: 020735420935 Sell-by date: 03/02/2023 (Found marked on the bottom of the package)

You can return the ice cream to the store for a refund.

For more information, visit the FDA's website here.