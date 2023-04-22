Watch CBS News
Local News

Tuition hikes at PASSHE schools on hold while Pennsylvania budget process plays out

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PASSHE tuition hikes on hold
PASSHE tuition hikes on hold 00:19

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A potential rise in tuition prices at Pennsylvania state schools is now on hold. 

Leaders for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education are waiting on Governor Josh Shapiro and the legislature to pass the state budget. 

After that, the universities will know how much they will get and if they will need additional funding. 

There has not been a tuition increase in four years. 

First published on April 22, 2023 / 1:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

