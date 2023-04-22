Tuition hikes at PASSHE schools on hold while Pennsylvania budget process plays out
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A potential rise in tuition prices at Pennsylvania state schools is now on hold.
Leaders for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education are waiting on Governor Josh Shapiro and the legislature to pass the state budget.
After that, the universities will know how much they will get and if they will need additional funding.
There has not been a tuition increase in four years.
