TSA stops Bethel Park man with loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - TSA agents once again stopped a passenger with a loaded gun from boarding a plane at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Officials say on Friday, March 15, a Bethel Park man had a loaded handgun with six bullets in his carry-on. The man also allegedly did not have a valid permit to carry a firearm.

Transportation Security Administration

Officials say this is the second time the man has violated the firearms policy. The man admitted that he had been caught with a gun in his carry-on bag in 2014.

The passenger will likely face a larger fine because of this second offense.