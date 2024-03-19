Watch CBS News
TSA stops Bethel Park man with loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - TSA agents once again stopped a passenger with a loaded gun from boarding a plane at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Officials say on Friday, March 15, a Bethel Park man had a loaded handgun with six bullets in his carry-on. The man also allegedly did not have a valid permit to carry a firearm.

pit-gun-3-15-24.png
Transportation Security Administration

Officials say this is the second time the man has violated the firearms policy. The man admitted that he had been caught with a gun in his carry-on bag in 2014.

The passenger will likely face a larger fine because of this second offense.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 1:30 PM EDT

