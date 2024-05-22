Watch CBS News
TSA officers intercept 15th loaded weapon at Pittsburgh International Airport this year

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the 15th time in 2024, Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted a loaded weapon at Pittsburgh International Airport. 

According to TSA, a Butler County man was taken into custody after a 9mm firearm was found in his carry-on bag.

It was found to be loaded with 17 bullets. 

"We continue to find that it is necessary to remind firearm owners that they can travel with their gun, but only if they pack it the proper way," said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport. "All you need to do is make sure that the firearm is unloaded, that it is packed in a locked hard-sided case and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. At that point, the airline will ensure it is transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to it during the flight. If individuals don't follow these simple steps, they risk criminal charges from the police, including arrest, and they likely will be slapped with a stiff federal financial penalty that could cost thousands of dollars. In the case on Tuesday, the man was arrested and will also face TSA financial penalties."

This is the 15th loaded firearm found at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint this year. 

Last year a record 6,737 guns were found at checkpoints nationwide and 44 of those were found in Pittsburgh at that time. 

Allegheny County Police took the man into custody as well as confiscated the weapon. 

Taking a gun to the airport checkpoint can result in federal civil penalties that could reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances. 

You can find a list of approved items and more on the TSA website at this link

First published on May 22, 2024 / 12:43 PM EDT

