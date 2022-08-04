Watch CBS News
Local News

TSA: Weed found hidden in peanut butter at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/4)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/4) 03:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The TSA said marijuana was found hidden inside a jar of peanut butter at the Pittsburgh International Airport. 

An officer was searching a checked bag to figure out why it set off an alarm when the discovery was made, a spokesperson for the TSA said on Thursday. 

The officer pulled three vape canisters of marijuana wrapped in plastic bags out of the jar. 

The TSA said officers aren't looking for drugs, but when they're found during a routine screening, police are called. 

The flyer told officials the marijuana was for medical use, but he still thought he should try to hide them, the TSA said. 

"Not a good decision," the TSA spokesperson tweeted. 

First published on August 4, 2022 / 12:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.