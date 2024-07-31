Truck hits overpass in Washington County, closing part of Route 40

WEST BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A truck hit an overpass in Washington County, shutting down part of Route 40.

Route 40 is closed in both directions between Route 43 in California and Route 88/Blaine Hill Road in West Brownsville, PennDOT said. The Knobb Road overpass between Wilson Road and Old National Pike is also closed.

Photos show the back of the truck wedged up against the overpass at a sharp angle. The cab was separated from the rest of the truck, and photos show its back wheels draped over the median. It's unclear how the truck ended up in that position.

(Photo: Provided)

PennDOT said there isn't a reopening time for Route 40 or the overpass.

