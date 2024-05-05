Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck crashes through fencing after police break up attempted street race downtown

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Truck crashes through Pittsburgh Marathon barricade
Truck crashes through Pittsburgh Marathon barricade 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A truck drove through security barriers that had been set up for the Pittsburgh Marathon on Saturday night. 

Around 11 p.m., according to police, 50 cars gathered in an attempt to street race until officers arrived on the scene. 

After the police arrived, the cars dispersed from the scene and that's when a truck drove through the fencing set up at the Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street. 

No one was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made. 

Replacement fencing and barricades were delivered and put into place in time for this morning's race. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 8:31 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.