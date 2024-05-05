Truck crashes through fencing after police break up attempted street race downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A truck drove through security barriers that had been set up for the Pittsburgh Marathon on Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., according to police, 50 cars gathered in an attempt to street race until officers arrived on the scene.

After the police arrived, the cars dispersed from the scene and that's when a truck drove through the fencing set up at the Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street.

No one was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made.

Replacement fencing and barricades were delivered and put into place in time for this morning's race.