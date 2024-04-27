Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck crashes into grocery store in Armstrong County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PARKER, Pa. (KDKA) - No injuries have been reported after a truck slammed into a grocery store in Armstrong County. 

Early on Saturday morning, the truck crashed into Parker's Country Market in Parker, Pa. located on N. River Avenue. 

It's unclear what the condition of the driver of the truck is at this time. 

Parker's Country Market remains open, saying on Facebook, "Just wanted to say that everyone is ok. No one was hurt THANKFULLY! We are open just don't mind the mess." 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on April 27, 2024 / 12:33 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.