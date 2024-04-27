Truck crashes into grocery store in Armstrong County

PARKER, Pa. (KDKA) - No injuries have been reported after a truck slammed into a grocery store in Armstrong County.

Early on Saturday morning, the truck crashed into Parker's Country Market in Parker, Pa. located on N. River Avenue.

It's unclear what the condition of the driver of the truck is at this time.

Parker's Country Market remains open, saying on Facebook, "Just wanted to say that everyone is ok. No one was hurt THANKFULLY! We are open just don't mind the mess."

