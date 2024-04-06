Trout season begins after record-setting rain

Pennsylvania's regular trout season started Saturday.

All day, people trekked to area waterways to try to make a big catch on the first day. It came after a week of rain and flooding that created some less-than-ideal conditions, but that didn't stop anglers from showing up.

Dale Rumpf of Stowe Township was all ready to go fishing, arriving at North Park Lake in Allison Park bright and early, just as the sun was rising.

He anxiously waited to get out on the water to do what he loves.

"I would have come out last night if I could have," Rumpf said.

There's just something about being outdoors in nature for him and the Vekkelis of Ross Township.

Dan used to go to opening day as a kid with his dad. Now, he's passing on the tradition to his 12-year-old son Coleton.

"He's a better fisherman than I am now," Dan said. "Tried to teach him, but he's teaching me now."

"There's big fish, big opportunities," Coleton said.

However, the first day of the season didn't come without some hiccups. Rain and flooding from the past week left behind high water levels, moving quickly, along with brown, murky conditions. Because of this, Dan and Coleton adjusted their plans to fish at a creek.

"The water's way too fast-moving, and that's all we need to slip in it and be washed down," Dan said.

However, they're hopeful, just like Rumpf, that they'll catch one of the more than three million trout the state will stock this season.

"We have a lot of good baits," Coleton said.

They won't give up until they do.

"I'll be back tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day," Rumpf said.

If you plan to go fishing, experts recommend you go to a lake if conditions are not favorable.

A fishing license is required for anyone 16 and older. Also, until April 30, anyone fishing from a boat like a canoe or kayak is required to wear a life jacket.

The season runs through Labor Day.