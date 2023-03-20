Butler County contractor charged with home improvement fraud

WEST DEER, Pa. (KDKA) - A Butler County contractor is facing felony charges after allegedly taking a family's money for home renovations but failing to complete the job.

West Deer Township police issued a summons for Austin Reges, 29, who owns Triple B Landscape and Constructions.

Police said Rachel and Corey Lasher paid the contractor $30,027 and were left with an unfinished porch.

The criminal complaint states the Lashers found Triple B Landscape and Constructions on Facebook Marketplace. Last summer, they gave Reges two checks for more than $30,000 for a front porch and door renovations.

The Lashers said Reges and his workers only showed up two days a week for a few hours a day over a four-month period, and they constantly gave excuses as to why they couldn't work.

Sergeant Darren Mikus said home improvement fraud happens often.

"It's very unfortunate," Mikus said. "They're out of a lot of money and got very little work done."

He offered this advice: "I would say do your research before you hire someone, and don't pay in full upfront. You should pay a percentage, not the full amount."

Police said the Lashers aren't the only victims. A man in Richland Township found himself in a similar situation but paid more than $6,000.

Reges is facing several charges including theft by deception and home improvement fraud. Reges is expected in court on April 26.

KDKA-TV tried reaching out to him, but got no response by airtime. On Facebook, it shows his company is permanently closed.