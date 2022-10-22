Watch CBS News
Local News

Trinity High School holds senior night events despite canceled football game

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Trinity High School holds senior night events despite canceled football game.
Trinity High School holds senior night events despite canceled football game. 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was Senior Night for students at Trinity High School, even though the football team had its game canceled late in the week.

Trinity was supposed to face Carrick on Friday night, but the game had to be canceled last minute.

The school decided that the game being canceled wouldn't stop the celebrations for everyone, though.

There were performances from the high school marching band and from the cheerleaders, as well. 

First published on October 22, 2022 / 7:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.