Trinity High School holds senior night events despite canceled football game
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was Senior Night for students at Trinity High School, even though the football team had its game canceled late in the week.
Trinity was supposed to face Carrick on Friday night, but the game had to be canceled last minute.
The school decided that the game being canceled wouldn't stop the celebrations for everyone, though.
There were performances from the high school marching band and from the cheerleaders, as well.
