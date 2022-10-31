Trick-or-treaters ready to hit the streets on Halloween night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the spookiest day of the year and one final chance for ghosts and goblins to trick-or-treat for goodies!

Even though it's Monday, lots of communities are keeping with tradition, so you could see plenty of kids outside collecting candy in the evening.

Before you or your kids head out to go trick-or-treating, keep these tips in mind.

Experts say parents and kids need to be vigilant as they walk throughout neighborhoods.

It's also important to stay in large groups and use the sidewalks and crosswalks.

When it comes to drivers on the road, be sure to slow down and be alert.

Children are twice as likely to be struck and killed by a vehicle on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

Once you're done filling your bags, the fun doesn't stop there -- then it's time to enjoy all the sweet treats!

Health experts advise parents and children to wash your hands first, then check the candy to make sure there are no opened wrappers or ingredients that can trigger or allergic reaction or treats that pose any risk.

Then, of course, when it comes time to eat the candy, try not to eat it all at once.

Doctors recommend children to have less than 25 grams of sugar per day.