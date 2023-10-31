Trick-or-treaters brave cold temperatures in Pittsburgh area

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Trick-or-treaters were out in full force on Tuesday despite the cold temperatures.

From the dogs to the kids, Ross Township was packed with trick-or-treaters on Halloween. The chilly temperatures were not a problem for the little goblins and ghouls and their parents, as many, including those giving out candy, came prepared for the elements.

"This is my old hunting gear," Dave Henc said. "It's finally getting some use."

"Just keeping warm," Amy Ehrin said. "Trying to keep warm. It's a little chilly, but not too bad."

A real crowd-pleaser was Nathan and Alyssa Powers's home, which they turned into a spooktacular spectacle for the third year in a row. The display features 19,000 LED lights and music.

"It's the joy of the kids, that's the biggest thing," Alyssa said. "We've had people come from all over the place, too. I think last weekend was like Greene County, we had people from Ohio, Maryland."

"We are going to go 23,000 (lights) next year," Nathan said. "I think we are done real estate-wise."

The Powers said it takes a month to set up their spooktacular spectacle.