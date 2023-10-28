Non-traditional ways of celebrating Halloween growing in popularity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Halloween is almost here, and one thing on many parents' minds is safety.

KDKA-TV's Alexandra Todd has some ways to keep your family out of harm's way and some alternative options for celebrating.

On Friday, Butler County Chamber of Commerce hosted a trick-or-treat event at Preston Park and focused on providing more for safety this year.

"This year, we're parking all the cars at the farm show and busing them in," Butler Township Commissioner David Zarnick said. "so it's safer for the kids to run around the park without the worry about all the cars and we have police officers on the scene."

Parents are on board with the change.

"It's amazing, actually," parent Nicholas Weston said. "It's amazing for Butler Township to put this on."

Butler Township police offered tips and reminders for families.

"Stay out of houses that you don't know," Butler Township Police Sergeant Robert Murphy said. "Stay away from vehicles that want to hand candy to the kids. Those would be some of the things. I don't know of many tampering with candy issues, but I grew up we always inspect our candy."

Two main fears about being out in the dark with your kids at night are drivers and road safety.

"The biggest hazard is the vehicles on the roadways," Murphy said. "You want to make sure you keep a close eye on your kids, tell them not to run across the road. The old standard of look both ways, take your time. Make sure they have flashlights and not a bad idea to have their costumes illuminated."

Union Presbyterian Church in Robinson Township held a trunk-or-treat event as another alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating.

"It's a fun event for all the kids to run around," parent Amanda White said. "We know everybody. It's a safe environment.

These non-traditional ways of trick-or-treating can be a safer alternative to the old-fashioned way.