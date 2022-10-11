Trick or Treat 2022: Halloween celebrations in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trick or treat! Do you have a costume picked out yet? It's time to get out there and get some candy.

Here is our growing list of trick or treating times and community celebrations across Western Pennsylvania. Keep checking back for more community times and celebrations.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY:

Halloween Weekend Events in ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Schenley Park : There will be two different Halloween movie screenings Saturday, Oct. 15 at Schenley Park, courtesy of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. At 11 a.m., families can head to the Visitor Center for a screening of Casper. Then adults ages 18+ can watch Cabin Fever at 8 p.m.

: There will be two different Halloween movie screenings Saturday, Oct. 15 at Schenley Park, courtesy of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. At 11 a.m., families can head to the Visitor Center for a screening of Casper. Then adults ages 18+ can watch Cabin Fever at 8 p.m. The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium : Kids can Trick or Treat again through the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium during the annual ZooBoo celebration. It's happening during the last two weekends of October, starting Saturday, Oct. 22 and ending Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

: Kids can Trick or Treat again through the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium during the annual ZooBoo celebration. It's happening during the last two weekends of October, starting Saturday, Oct. 22 and ending Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ormsby Park : The Halloween Spooktacular is happening Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. at Pittsburgh's South Side Ormsby Park. Go on a haunted hayride or take a guided walking ghost tour, and make sure to check out the South Side Kids Pumpkin Patch.

The Halloween Spooktacular is happening Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. at Pittsburgh's South Side Ormsby Park. Go on a haunted hayride or take a guided walking ghost tour, and make sure to check out the South Side Kids Pumpkin Patch. Carnegie Library of Homestead : Paranormal investigators with the Oakmont Paranormal Society will be leading ghost tours through the Carnegie Library of Homestead. The library was featured on Ghosthunters and named one of the top five Haunted Places in Pittsburgh to check out according to Made In Pittsburgh. Tours are happening Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 7 p.m.

: Paranormal investigators with the Oakmont Paranormal Society will be leading ghost tours through the Carnegie Library of Homestead. The library was featured on Ghosthunters and named one of the top five Haunted Places in Pittsburgh to check out according to Made In Pittsburgh. Tours are happening Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 7 p.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh : Costumes are encouraged for these neighborhood get-togethers at a few branches of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. Visit the West End branch Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. for the Creeping it Real Halloween party. Then stop by the Hazelwood branch's Halloween event Monday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. Check out more events from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh here.

: Costumes are encouraged for these neighborhood get-togethers at a few branches of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. Visit the West End branch Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. for the Creeping it Real Halloween party. Then stop by the Hazelwood branch's Halloween event Monday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. Check out more events from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh here. Carnegie Museum of Natural History : Visit the museum after dark on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. for a costume party, exclusively 21 and up. Then Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. for a kid-friendly Halloween edition of Super Science Saturday. Tickets for Booseum Trick or Treat can be found here.

: Visit the museum after dark on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. for a costume party, exclusively 21 and up. Then Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. for a kid-friendly Halloween edition of Super Science Saturday. Tickets for Booseum Trick or Treat can be found here. Frick Park : Take a hike through Frick Park, hand-pick pumpkins, and be a part of Bump in the Night, the Pittsburgh Park Conservancy's annual children's celebration. It's happening during the last two weekends of the October.

: Take a hike through Frick Park, hand-pick pumpkins, and be a part of Bump in the Night, the Pittsburgh Park Conservancy's annual children's celebration. It's happening during the last two weekends of the October. Lower Lawrenceville: POGOH, Pittsburgh's bikeshare system, will host a special scavenger hunt for Halloween called Bike or Treat happening Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1-4 p.m.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY:

Ford City: Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Trick or Treat 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Trick or Treat 6 p.m. Freeport Borough:

Kiski Township: Saturday, Oct 29 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 29 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. North Apollo Borough: Saturday, Oct 29 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 29 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. South Buffalo Township:

BEAVER COUNTY

Ambridge: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Baden: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Beaver: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.



Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Beaver Falls: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Big Beaver: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trunk or Treat at Big Beaver VFC 2-3:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trunk or Treat at Big Beaver VFC 2-3:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Brighton Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Center Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Chippewa Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Conway: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Crescent Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Darlington Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. East Rochester: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Economy Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Ellwood City: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m. Findlay Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Franklin Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Georgetown: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Greene Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Hanover Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Harmony Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Hookstown: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Hopewell Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Independence Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Koppel: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Leet Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Midland: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Monaca Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Moon Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. New Brighton: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. New Sewickley Township: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick-or-Treat Trail at Green Valley Park 5-7 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick-or-Treat Trail at Green Valley Park 5-7 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. North Sewickley Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Potter Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.



Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Raccoon Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.



Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Rochester: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.



Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Rochester Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Vanport Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. West Mayfield: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6- 7:30 p.m.



BUTLER COUNTY

Adams Township: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Halloween Parade 3 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Halloween Parade 3 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Buffalo Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Butler Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7 p.m. Butler Township/Butler County Chamber : Friday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat at Preston Park 6-7:30 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat at Preston Park 6-7:30 p.m. Center Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7 p.m. Cranberry Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Harmony Borough:

Valencia: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. Zelienople Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Halloween Weekend Events in BUTLER COUNTY

Cranberry Township: You can enter your pets to win best-dressed in Cranberry Township's SPOOKtacular Pet Costume contest. Make sure to submit pictures of your pets' costumes via Facebook by Thursday, Oct. 13 to be considered. The winner will be announced at noon on Friday, Oct. 29.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Brownsville Township/Borough/West Brownsville:

Connellsville: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Dunbar Township:

Luzerne Township:

Newell Borough:

North Union Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Redstone Township:

South Union Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Uniontown: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wharton Township:

Halloween Weekend Events in FAYETTE COUNTY

Hutchinson Park: Local businesses are inviting the South Union Township community to trick or treat early with them along the Sheepskin Trail of Hutchinson Park. The Haunted Trail of Treats is happening at Hutchinson Park Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1-4 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY

Waynesburg: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

New Castle: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.

MERCER COUNTY

Greenville: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m. Grove City: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m. Hermitage: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sharpsville: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 4:30-6:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Charleroi Borough:

Centerville Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m. Peters Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. North Strabane Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. South Strabane Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7 p.m. Union Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

East Huntingdon Township:

Greensburg: Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween Parade at Lynch Field Park 4:30 p.m.; Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween Parade at Lynch Field Park 4:30 p.m.; Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Hempfield Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Irwin Borough: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Downtown Trick or Treat and Children's Costume Parade 1-3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Downtown Trick or Treat and Children's Costume Parade 1-3 p.m. Latrobe: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Lower Burrell: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Monessen: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trunk or Treat and Costume Contest at Monessen City Park 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trunk or Treat and Costume Contest at Monessen City Park 2 p.m. Mount Pleasant Township: Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Halloween Parade 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30 - Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Halloween Parade 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30 - Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m. Murrysville: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m. North Huntingdon Township: Saturday, Oct. 22 - Trick or Treat Trail at Indian Lake Park 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 - Trick or Treat Trail at Indian Lake Park 4-6 p.m. Rostraver Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Scottdale: Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween parade followed by Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween parade followed by Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Washington Township: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 5-6:30 p.m. West Newton Borough: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Halloween parade and Trick or Treat 1-5 p.m.

Halloween Weekend Events in WESTMORELAND COUNTY