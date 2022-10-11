Trick or Treat 2022: Halloween celebrations in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trick or treat! Do you have a costume picked out yet? It's time to get out there and get some candy.
Here is our growing list of trick or treating times and community celebrations across Western Pennsylvania. Keep checking back for more community times and celebrations.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY:
- Aspinwall: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Avalon Borough:
- Baldwin Borough:
- Bell Acres:
- Bellevue:
- Ben Avon:
- Bethel Park:
- Blawnox:
- Brackenridge:
- Braddock:
- Braddock Hills:
- Bradford Woods:
- Brentwood:
- Bridgeville:
- Carnegie: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. TBA - Halloween Promenade noon to 2 p.m.
- Castle Shannon: Sunday, Oct. 30 - Vegan Trunk or Treat 3:30-5 p.m.
- Chalfant:
- Cheswick:
- Churchill:
- Clairton:
- Collier Township:
- Coraopolis Borough: Thursday, Oct.
- Crafton Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Crescent Township: Saturday, Oct. 15 - Pumpkins with Police 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Dormont:
- Dravosburg:
- East Deer:
- East McKeesport:
- East Pittsburgh:
- Edgewood Borough:
- Edgeworth:
- Elizabeth Borough:
- Elizabeth Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Emsworth:
- Etna:
- Fawn Township:
- Findlay Township:
- Forest Hills: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Forward Township:
- Fox Chapel:
- Franklin Park:
- Frazer Township:
- Glassport:
- Glen Osborne:
- Green Tree:
- Hampton Township:
- Harmar Township:
- Harrison Township: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Homestead:
- Indiana Township:
- Ingram: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Parade and costume contest 1 p.m., Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.
- Jefferson Hills:
- Kennedy Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Kilbuck Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Leetsdale:
- Marshall Township:
- McCandless: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- McKeesport: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Halloween Parade and Children's Party 10 a.m.- noon;
- McKees Rocks: Saturday, Oct. 22 - Trunk or Treat at Burkett Park 1-3 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Millvale: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-8 p.m.
- Monroeville:
- Moon Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Mt. Lebanon:
- Mt. Oliver:
- Munhall: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- Neville Township: Thursday, Oct. 27 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- North Braddock:
- North Fayette: Saturday, Oct. 22 - Trunk or Treat parade 5-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- North Versailles:
- Oakdale:
- Oakmont:
- O'Hara Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Ohio Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Penn Hills: Saturday, Oct. 29 - "Halloween in the Park" at Penn Hills Community Park noon to 2 p.m.;
- Pennsbury Village:
- Pine Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Pitcairn:
- Pittsburgh:
- Pleasant Hills:
- Plum Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Trunk or Treat at Plum Community Library 5-7 p.m.;
- Port Vue:
- Rankin:
- Reserve Township:
- Richland Township:
- Robinson Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Ross Township:
- Rosslyn Farms:
- Scott Township:
- Sewickley:
- Shaler Township: Saturday, Oct. 15 - Trunk or Treat at Kiwanis Park 5 p.m.;
- Sharpsburg:
- South Fayette Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- South Park Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Springdale Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Springdale Township:
- Stowe Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Swissvale:
- Tarentum: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Turtle Creek:
- Upper St. Clair: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Verona:
- Versailles:
- Wall Borough:
- West Deer Township:
- West Homestead:
- West Mifflin: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- West View: Monday, Oct. 24 - Halloween parade 7 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Whitaker:
- White Oak: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Halloween parade, Trick or Treat and Trunk or Treat 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Whitehall Borough:
- Wilkins Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Wilkinsburg:
- Wilmerding:
Halloween Weekend Events in ALLEGHENY COUNTY
- Schenley Park: There will be two different Halloween movie screenings Saturday, Oct. 15 at Schenley Park, courtesy of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. At 11 a.m., families can head to the Visitor Center for a screening of Casper. Then adults ages 18+ can watch Cabin Fever at 8 p.m.
- The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium: Kids can Trick or Treat again through the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium during the annual ZooBoo celebration. It's happening during the last two weekends of October, starting Saturday, Oct. 22 and ending Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Ormsby Park: The Halloween Spooktacular is happening Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. at Pittsburgh's South Side Ormsby Park. Go on a haunted hayride or take a guided walking ghost tour, and make sure to check out the South Side Kids Pumpkin Patch.
- Carnegie Library of Homestead: Paranormal investigators with the Oakmont Paranormal Society will be leading ghost tours through the Carnegie Library of Homestead. The library was featured on Ghosthunters and named one of the top five Haunted Places in Pittsburgh to check out according to Made In Pittsburgh. Tours are happening Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 7 p.m.
- Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh: Costumes are encouraged for these neighborhood get-togethers at a few branches of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. Visit the West End branch Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. for the Creeping it Real Halloween party. Then stop by the Hazelwood branch's Halloween event Monday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. Check out more events from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh here.
- Carnegie Museum of Natural History: Visit the museum after dark on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. for a costume party, exclusively 21 and up. Then Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. for a kid-friendly Halloween edition of Super Science Saturday. Tickets for Booseum Trick or Treat can be found here.
- Frick Park: Take a hike through Frick Park, hand-pick pumpkins, and be a part of Bump in the Night, the Pittsburgh Park Conservancy's annual children's celebration. It's happening during the last two weekends of the October.
- Lower Lawrenceville: POGOH, Pittsburgh's bikeshare system, will host a special scavenger hunt for Halloween called Bike or Treat happening Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1-4 p.m.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY:
- Ford City: Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Trick or Treat 6 p.m.
- Freeport Borough:
- Kiski Township: Saturday, Oct 29 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- North Apollo Borough: Saturday, Oct 29 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- South Buffalo Township:
BEAVER COUNTY
- Ambridge: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Baden: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Beaver: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Beaver Falls: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Big Beaver: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trunk or Treat at Big Beaver VFC 2-3:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Brighton Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Center Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Chippewa Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Conway: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Crescent Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Darlington Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- East Rochester: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Economy Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Ellwood City: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Findlay Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Franklin Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Georgetown: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Greene Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Hanover Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Harmony Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Hookstown: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Hopewell Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Independence Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Koppel: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Leet Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Midland: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Monaca Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Moon Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- New Brighton: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- New Sewickley Township: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick-or-Treat Trail at Green Valley Park 5-7 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- North Sewickley Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Potter Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Raccoon Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Rochester: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Rochester Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Vanport Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- West Mayfield: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6- 7:30 p.m.
BUTLER COUNTY
- Adams Township: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Halloween Parade 3 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Buffalo Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Butler Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7 p.m.
- Butler Township/Butler County Chamber: Friday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat at Preston Park 6-7:30 p.m.
- Center Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-7 p.m.
- Cranberry Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Harmony Borough:
- Valencia: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- Zelienople Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
Halloween Weekend Events in BUTLER COUNTY
- Cranberry Township: You can enter your pets to win best-dressed in Cranberry Township's SPOOKtacular Pet Costume contest. Make sure to submit pictures of your pets' costumes via Facebook by Thursday, Oct. 13 to be considered. The winner will be announced at noon on Friday, Oct. 29.
FAYETTE COUNTY
- Brownsville Township/Borough/West Brownsville:
- Connellsville: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Dunbar Township:
- Luzerne Township:
- Newell Borough:
- North Union Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Redstone Township:
- South Union Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Uniontown: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Wharton Township:
Halloween Weekend Events in FAYETTE COUNTY
- Hutchinson Park: Local businesses are inviting the South Union Township community to trick or treat early with them along the Sheepskin Trail of Hutchinson Park. The Haunted Trail of Treats is happening at Hutchinson Park Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1-4 p.m.
GREENE COUNTY
- Waynesburg: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
- New Castle: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY
- Greenville: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.
- Grove City: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.
- Hermitage: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Sharpsville: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 4:30-6:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
- Charleroi Borough:
- Centerville Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Peters Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- North Strabane Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- South Strabane Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7 p.m.
- Union Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
- East Huntingdon Township:
- Greensburg: Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween Parade at Lynch Field Park 4:30 p.m.; Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Hempfield Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Irwin Borough: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Downtown Trick or Treat and Children's Costume Parade 1-3 p.m.
- Latrobe: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Lower Burrell: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Monessen: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trunk or Treat and Costume Contest at Monessen City Park 2 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant Township: Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Halloween Parade 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30 - Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.
- Murrysville: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- North Huntingdon Township: Saturday, Oct. 22 - Trick or Treat Trail at Indian Lake Park 4-6 p.m.
- Rostraver Township: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Scottdale: Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween parade followed by Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Washington Township: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Trick or Treat 5-6:30 p.m.
- West Newton Borough: Saturday, Oct. 29 - Halloween parade and Trick or Treat 1-5 p.m.
Halloween Weekend Events in WESTMORELAND COUNTY
- Mount Pleasant Township: Take a 1/2 mile walk in the haunted woods this Halloween. The Hobgoblin Hike is happening Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mammoth Park and Saturday, Oct. 29 at Northmoreland Park from 7-9 p.m.
- Youngwood: "The Rocky Horror Show - Live" will be playing at Westmoreland County Community College, the perfect way to start the Halloween weekend. Get tickets here for the live performance of Rocky Horror on Friday Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.
