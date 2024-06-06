Triangle Tech announces decision to close after 80 years of technical education

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 80 years, Triangle Tech has announced they are closing their doors.

The technical school announced on Wednesday they have decided to shut down the school that has six locations across Pennsylvania. While the school will close, it will honor all educational commitments to current students - meaning they will graduate with an associate in specialized technology through June 2025.

"For eight decades, a Triangle Tech diploma has been a source of pride and a pathway to good jobs for our students," said Timothy McMahon, president emeritus. "Unfortunately, the pandemic, changes in the industry landscape, and strenuous

government regulations have changed the economies of many post-secondary schools. As a result of these factors, as well as declining enrollments, we have made the very difficult, but necessary, decision to close."

As of today, a total of 261 students are enrolled in Triangle Tech.

The student body and staff were alerted to the decision to close on Wednesday and only around 20 of the 110 staff members will be immediately impacted by the closure.

Meanwhile, The Worksmith Institute, a local education non-profit has awarded each student a $1,500 tuition scholarship to assist them with completing their education.

"We are in communication with our stakeholders, including the accrediting commission and the relevant federal and state authorities, with whom we are sharing our plans for a smooth and successful closeout with our goal to see that all students complete their

education," McMahon said. "We remain optimistic that we can successfully deliver for our current students."

Prior to the closure, Triangle Tech offered associate degrees in technical education fields and had locations in Pittsburgh, Greensburg, DuBois, Sunbury, Bethlehem, and Chambersburg.