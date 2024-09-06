Watch CBS News
Triangle Bar and Grill in Swissvale celebrating 90th anniversary this weekend

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A staple of the Mon Valley is celebrating a historic milestone this weekend!

Triangle Bar and Grill located along Monongahela in Swissvale, is celebrating its 90th anniversary on Saturday.

c63b37f9-978e-430a-985e-3143b2f9944c.jpg
Triangle Bar and Grill, located in Swissvale, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this weekend. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The popular bar and grill has been around since 1934 and is known all across the area for its Battleship and Destroyer hoagies.

Triangle's iconic Battleship hoagies are 27" long and use house-made bread, where they bake more than 800 loaves per day. 

The anniversary celebration is taking place on Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

