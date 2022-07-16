Watch CBS News
Trial date set for man accused of killing Uber driver

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A trial date is set for the man accused of killing Uber driver Christi Spicuzza back in February.

Jury selection is expected to start on March 6, 2023, with the trial starting on March 27.

Dashcam video from Spicuzza's car showed what appeared to be Calvin Crew holding a gun to the back of her head while she begged for her life.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

