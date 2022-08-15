Debate continues over trial date for accused Tree of Life gunman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Come October, it will be four years since a gunman entered the Tree of Life Synagogue, claiming the lives of 11 people and wounding six others, and still prosecutors and defense attorneys are arguing over when a trial can begin.

Federal prosecutors told Judge Robert Colville they are fed up with what they call the "continued delay tactics" by Robert Bowers' defense team, which says it needs more information and disclosures from the government before it can go to trial.

"This puts the judge right in the crosshairs of having to try to balance these serious interests on both sides and come up with a reasoned resolution as to when this matter can ultimately proceed and be handed over to a jury," said St. Vincent College law professor Bruce Antkowiak.

The government wants to start the trial in March but the defense lead counsel, Judy Clarke, says it will not be possible until December of next year, saying she needs additional information and accuses the government of providing it in a "drip-drip" fashion.

"We are sympathetic to the delays in this case but most of them are not of our making," Clarke said. "We're concerned about moving up a trial date that could get off track because of the amount of litigation that could go on."

Federal prosecutor Soo Song countered: "After nearly four years any additional delay flaunts the Victims Crime Act. We have elderly victims and elderly family members of victims who are waiting for their day in court."

Antkowiak says the defense will want to be prepared but the victims need a resolution.

"Whether a legal proceeding can actually give closure, there is certainly an importance to bring this phase of it to some sort of reasoned conclusion," he said.