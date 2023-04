PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Severe weather has caused a tree to fall onto a home in Penn Hills.

The incident was reported along the 300 block of Iris Drive just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing

The house was occupied, with residents possibly trapped inside the home.

