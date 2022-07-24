Watch CBS News
Tree crashes into home in O'Hara Township

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cleanup is also underway in O'Hara Township.

Homeowners on Field Club Ridge Road said they're thankful to be alive after a tree came crashing down into their home, and eventually onto their car, during yesterday's storms.

"I heard a big bang and I looked out my den window and I saw tree branches three-quarters of the way across our house," said homeowner Gerald Shratter.

"We're very lucky. It's a big mess, but it could have been a lot worse, so I'm thankful for that," Shratter added.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 7:52 PM

